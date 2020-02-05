Checkers is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Burger Boat Company, in the United Kingdom.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Checkers measures 25.91 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.67 feet and a beam of 6.25 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Checkers has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Don O'Keeffe.

Her interior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Checkers also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Checkers has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Checkers has a fuel capacity of 4,500 litres, and a water capacity of 800 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Checkers accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.