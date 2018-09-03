Checkmate is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Checkmate measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.35 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Wally.

Accommodation

Checkmate accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.