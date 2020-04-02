Checkmate is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Benetti, in Italy.

Design

Checkmate measures 44.2 metres in length and has a beam of 9.25 feet.

Checkmate has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Checkmate also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Accommodation

Checkmate accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Checkmate has a hull NB of BV 018.