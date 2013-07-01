Cheeky Tiger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Cheeky Tiger is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Arno Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Cheeky Tiger measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 184 tonnes.

Cheeky Tiger has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Cheeky Tiger also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Cheeky Tiger has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by a three waterjets (kamewa 2 x 63sii + 1 x 50bii) propulsion system.

Cheeky Tiger has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cheeky Tiger accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cheeky Tiger is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 34/01.

Cheeky Tiger flies the flag of Malta.