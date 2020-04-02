Veloce 140’, the new jewel in the crown of the Benetti Class Fast Displacement range, is a yacht with a great personality, deriving both from the technological innovations of the hull and propulsion systems, and from the distinctive design and furnishings.

The most distinguishing feature is the new D2P hull designed by Pierluigi Ausonio Naval Architecture Studio and the Azimut|Benetti Research and Development Center. The most obvious advantages consist of the energy-saving, 12-knot cruising speed and the ability to travel at high speeds (over 20 knots) in total comfort. M/Y Cheers 46 - a semi-custom yacht with a D2P (Displacement to Planing) hull - is an innovative project that excites both Benetti enthusiasts, eager for greater speed, and those who are approaching the Tuscan shipbuilder for the first time, in the knowledge of being able to rely on high-performing yachts with comfortable displacement speeds.