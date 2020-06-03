Read online now
Length 35.36m
Year 2011

Cheers 46

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Cheers 46 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Cheers 46 measures 35.36 metres in length and has a beam of 7.65 feet.

Cheers 46 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Cheers 46 has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Cheers 46 has a fuel capacity of 17,791 litres, and a water capacity of 2,786 litres.

Accommodation

Cheers 46 accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

28Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

7.65m

crew:

6

draft:

-
