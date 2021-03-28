Read online now
Length 38.4m
Year 1986

Cheetah Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Design

Cheetah Moon measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Cheetah Moon has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.

Cheetah Moon also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .

Performance and Capabilities

Cheetah Moon has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cheetah Moon has a fuel capacity of 54,500 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cheetah Moon accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Build Team

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.5m

crew:

7

draft:

3m
