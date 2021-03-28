Cheetah Moon
1986|
Motor Yacht
Cheetah Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Design
Cheetah Moon measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Cheetah Moon has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.
Cheetah Moon also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
Cheetah Moon has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Cheetah Moon is a custom motor yacht launched in 1986 by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Design
Cheetah Moon measures 38.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Cheetah Moon has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cantieri Navali Nicolini.
Cheetah Moon also features naval architecture by Cantieri Navali Nicolini .
Performance and Capabilities
Cheetah Moon has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Cheetah Moon has a fuel capacity of 54,500 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Cheetah Moon accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.