Cherish II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Christensen in Vancouver, Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Cherish II measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 296 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cherish II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Cherish II also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Cherish II has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cherish II has a fuel capacity of 30,320 litres, and a water capacity of 5,875 litres.

Accommodation

Cherish II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cherish II has a White hull, whose NB is 012.

Cherish II is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.