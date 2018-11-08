Cherokee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Burger Boat Company, in the United States.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Cherokee measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Cherokee has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Cherokee has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots.

Cherokee has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 2,990 litres.

Accommodation

Cherokee accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.