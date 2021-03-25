Length 46.8m
Year 1999
Cherosa
Motor Yacht
Cherosa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Swiftships .
Design
Cherosa measures 46.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.
Cherosa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tim Borland.
Cherosa also features naval architecture by Swiftships .
Performance and Capabilities
Cherosa has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Cherosa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Cherosa has a hull NB of 477.