Cherosa is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Swiftships .

Design

Cherosa measures 46.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres.

Cherosa has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tim Borland.

Cherosa also features naval architecture by Swiftships .

Performance and Capabilities

Cherosa has a top speed of 20 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Cherosa accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cherosa has a hull NB of 477.