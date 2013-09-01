Chevy Toy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Chevy Toy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2014.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Chevy Toy measures 43.28 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 metres and a beam of 8.53 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 428 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chevy Toy has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Chevy Toy has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Chevy Toy has a fuel capacity of 38,989 litres, and a water capacity of 12,113 litres.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Chevy Toy accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chevy Toy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T025.

Chevy Toy is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.