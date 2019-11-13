Chief is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Chief is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Westport, in the United States.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Chief measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Chief has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Westport.

Model

Chief is a semi-custom Westport 112 model.

Other yachts based on this Westport 112 semi-custom model include: Second Love, Southern Star, Alicia, Frisky Lady, Sea Bird, Andiamo, Sea Loafers III, No Name, Canira, Top Dog, New Moon II, Black Gold, My Way, Dealer Ship, Imagine, Kelly Sea, Dreams, Omni Sea, Estancia, Dream Weaver, Sensation, Seafarer, Hannah B, Something Southern, Risk & Reward, No Name 112, Seaquinn, Castlefinn, Cavallino, My Maggie, Wild Kingdom.

Performance and Capabilities

Chief has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Chief has a fuel capacity of 20,820 litres, and a water capacity of 3,880 litres.

Accommodation

Chief accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chief has a hull NB of 7719.