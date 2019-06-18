Chill Out is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Chill Out measures 28.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chill Out has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Chill Out also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Model

Chill Out is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars.

Performance and Capabilities

Chill Out has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin waterjets propulsion system

Chill Out is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Chill Out measures 28.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chill Out has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Chill Out also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Model

Chill Out is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars.

Performance and Capabilities

Chill Out has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Chill Out has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

Accommodation

Chill Out accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chill Out is a BV class yacht. She flies the flag of British.