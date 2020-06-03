Chimera is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Chimera is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand and most recently refitted in 2008.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Chimera measures 31.21 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.32 feet and a beam of 7.92 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 124 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chimera has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Fontaine Design Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Chimera has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Chimera has a fuel capacity of 8,530 litres, and a water capacity of 4,500 litres.

Accommodation

Chimera accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chimera has a hull NB of AY 27.

Chimera flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.