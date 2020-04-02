Chimera is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Chimera measures 26.49 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 5.83 feet.

Chimera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Chimera also features naval architecture by Stefano Righini Design.

Model

Chimera is a semi-custom Azimut 86S Open model.

Performance and Capabilities

Chimera has a top speed of 45.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Chimera accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chimera flies the flag of Portugal.