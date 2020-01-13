Chimera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Chimera measures 34.53 metres in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.

Chimera has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Chimera has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.50 knots.

Chimera has a fuel capacity of 20,250 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Chimera accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Chimera flies the flag of Malta.