Chimera
2013|
Motor Yacht
Chimera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Chimera measures 34.53 metres in length and has a beam of 7.39 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes.
Chimera has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Sunseeker.
Performance and Capabilities
Chimera has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.50 knots.
Chimera has a fuel capacity of 20,250 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,250 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Chimera accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.
Other Specifications
Chimera flies the flag of Malta.