China is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Kingship Marine.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

China measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 7.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 263 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

China has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Kingship Marine.

China also features naval architecture by SeaQuest and Vripack.

Model

China is a semi-custom Expedition 110 model.

Performance and Capabilities

China has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

China has a fuel capacity of 14,006 litres, and a water capacity of 7,060 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

China accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

China is MCA compliant, her hull NB is KS001.

China is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.