China Grove II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Boatspeed and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

China Grove II measures 26.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

China Grove II has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Paul Stanyon.

China Grove II has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

China Grove II has a fuel capacity of 4,700 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

China Grove II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.