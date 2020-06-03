Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.2m
Year 2001

China Grove II

2001

|

Motor Yacht

China Grove II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Boatspeed and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

China Grove II measures 26.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

China Grove II has a composite hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Paul Stanyon.

Performance and Capabilities

China Grove II has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

China Grove II has a fuel capacity of 4,700 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

China Grove II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

6.7m

crew:

2

draft:

3.3m
Featured Events