Chip is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Lazzara Yachts.

Design

Chip measures 25.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.45 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Accommodation

Chip accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.