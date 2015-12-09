Chiqui is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Chiqui measures 40.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.25 feet and a beam of 8.00 feet.

Chiqui has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sunseeker.

Chiqui also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Performance and Capabilities

Chiqui has a top speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Chiqui flies the flag of the United Kingdom.