Choo Choo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Euroyacht .

Design

Choo Choo measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Choo Choo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Her interior design is by Studio Neri Architetti.

Choo Choo also features naval architecture by Euroyacht .

Performance and Capabilities

Choo Choo has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Choo Choo has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Choo Choo accommodates up to 8 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Choo Choo has a hull NB of 115.