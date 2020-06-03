Choo Choo
Motor Yacht
Choo Choo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Euroyacht .
Design
Choo Choo measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Choo Choo has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.
Her interior design is by Studio Neri Architetti.
Choo Choo also features naval architecture by Euroyacht .
Performance and Capabilities
Choo Choo has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.
Choo Choo has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Choo Choo accommodates up to 8 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Choo Choo has a hull NB of 115.