Chopi Chopi is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Chopi Chopi measures 80.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 13.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,363 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Chopi Chopi has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Her interior design is by Studio Laura Sessa.

Chopi Chopi also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Chopi Chopi has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Chopi Chopi has a fuel capacity of 320,000 litres, and a water capacity of 66,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Chopi Chopi accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 33 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chopi Chopi has a Eggshell hull, whose NB is CRN 129.

Chopi Chopi is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.