Chorusline is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Pershing, in Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Chorusline measures 42.67 metres in length and has a beam of 8.5 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Chorusline also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Chorusline is a semi-custom Pershing 140 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Chorusline has a top speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Chorusline accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chorusline has a hull NB of 001.