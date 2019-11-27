Read online now
Length 42.67m
Year 2019

Chorusline

2019

|

Motor Yacht

Chorusline is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Pershing, in Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Chorusline measures 42.67 metres in length and has a beam of 8.5 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Fulvio de Simoni.

Chorusline also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Chorusline is a semi-custom Pershing 140 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Chorusline has a top speed of 38.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Chorusline accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chorusline has a hull NB of 001.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

38Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.5m

crew:

7

draft:

-
