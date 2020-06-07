We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Chosen One
2002|
Motor Yacht
Chosen One is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Intermarine , in Italy.
Design
Chosen One measures 36.58 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.96 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 290 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Chosen One has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Luis De Basto.
Performance and Capabilities
Chosen One has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Chosen One has a fuel capacity of 27,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,574 litres.
She also has a range of 1,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Chosen One accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Chosen One is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.