Choxx
2007|
Motor Yacht
Choxx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .
Design
Choxx measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes.
Choxx has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.
Choxx also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .
Performance and Capabilities
Choxx has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Choxx has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Choxx accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Choxx has a hull NB of 219.