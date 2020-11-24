Choxx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Choxx is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Falcon Yachts .

Design

Choxx measures 35.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 192 tonnes.

Choxx has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Falcon Yachts.

Choxx also features naval architecture by Falcon Yachts .

Performance and Capabilities

Choxx has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Choxx has a fuel capacity of 17,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Choxx accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Choxx has a hull NB of 219.