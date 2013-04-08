Chrisco
2009|
Sail Yacht
Chrisco is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.
Design
Chrisco measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 metres and a beam of 6.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.
Chrisco has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.
Her interior design is by Wetzels Brown Partners.
Chrisco also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by an one screw propulsion system.
Chrisco has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.
Other Specifications
Chrisco has a hull NB of 54.