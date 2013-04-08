Chrisco is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Chrisco is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2009 by CNB - Construction Navale Bordeaux.

Design

Chrisco measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.51 metres and a beam of 6.82 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 95 tonnes.

Chrisco has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Brenta & Co.

Her interior design is by Wetzels Brown Partners.

Chrisco also features naval architecture by Luca Brenta & Co.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Chrisco has a fuel capacity of 3,600 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Other Specifications

Chrisco has a hull NB of 54.