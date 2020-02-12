Christella II is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Christella II measures 28.95 metres in length and has a beam of 7.03 feet.

Her exterior design is by Giorgio Cassetta Design.

Her interior design is by Benetti.

Christella II also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Model

Christella II is a semi-custom Delfino 95' model.

Other yachts based on this Delfino 95' semi-custom model include: Zehra, BD106.

Performance and Capabilities

Christella II has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by diesel engines .

Accommodation

Christella II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.