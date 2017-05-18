Christianna is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Picchiotti.

Design

Christianna measures 29.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 114 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Christianna has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Christianna has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Christianna accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Christianna has a hull NB of 571.

Christianna is a Lloyds + 100A1 class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.