Christianne B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Christianne B measures 41.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.70 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.

Christianne B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Christianne B also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Christianne B has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Christianne B is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1986 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Christianne B measures 41.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.70 metres and a beam of 7.56 metres.

Christianne B has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Christianne B also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Christianne B has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Christianne B has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,900 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Christianne B accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Christianne B flies the flag of Greek.