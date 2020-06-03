Mega yacht Christina O is the epitome of elegance and luxury and embodies the legend that was Aristotle Onassis. In her original heyday, motor yacht Christina O defined a new category in luxury yachting and hosted some of the world’s most glittering personalities such as Sir Winston Churchill, John F.Kennedy, Marilyn Monroe, Elizabeth Taylor, John Wayne and countless others.

Originally built in 1943 for use as a Canadian convoy escort, Christina O came into her own when Onassis purchased her in 1954 and converted the sumptuous megayacht at the expense of over US $4m. Christina O became Onassis’ floating mansion and headquarters for over two decades until his death in 1975. Christina Onassis, namesake of the vessel and Aristotle’s daughter, donated her to the Greek government in 1978 where she fell into disrepair. A close family friend purchased Christina O in 1998 and financed an extensive refurbishment and re-powering which has helped restore this incredible yacht to her former glory with the addition of all the latest technology and equipment.

Chartering luxury megayacht Christina O is a spectacular opportunity for those who desire a cruising holiday with the utmost of style and comfort. Christina O’s capacious deck can host up to 250 guests beneath extensive canopies, perfect for a special occasion or one-off corporate incentive. Retaining a dazzling atmosphere of opulence, many photographs and original items from her early days when her guests and cruising destinations were regularly reported in the news.

Christina O boasts eighteen exquisite en-suite cabins, fourteen of which can be configured for either double or twin beds and 10 of which lie forward on the main deck while the remaining eight are housed aft on the cabin deck. The cabins all have an en-suite shower room and are connected by an elegant marble-railed spiral staircase that covers three decks. The Onassis suite is situated on the bridge deck and holds a spacious bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and a private en-suite lounge. The intricate detailing throughout this incredible yacht, from its excess of precious inlay and Baccarat wall lights, is sure to astound.

Other amenities onboard Christina O includes the following: the Galaxy Bar and extensive sunbathing decks on the Compass deck, show lounge, library, massage and beauty salon, children’s playroom, fitness centre, sports lounge and large Jacuzzi on the Promenade deck, ‘Rendezvous’ music lounge, impressive interior dining room, Ari’s Bar, Lapis Lounge and the famous swimming pool whose floor is a replication of the ancient mosaic of Knossos and converts to a dance floor located on the Main deck.

Christina O is available for charter in the Mediterranean for the summer season and the Caribbean and Bahamas during the winter season.