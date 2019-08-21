Length 44.81m
Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1928 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.
Design
Christine measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.
Christine has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.
Christine also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.
Performance and CapabilitiesShe is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Christine has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.