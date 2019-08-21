Read online now
Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1928 by Camper & Nicholsons Yachts.

Design

Christine measures 44.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.62 metres and a beam of 7.01 metres.

Christine has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Charles E. Nicholson.

Christine also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Christine has a fuel capacity of 7,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

7.01m

crew:

-

draft:

2.62m
