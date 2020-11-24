We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Christine
1991|
Motor Yacht
Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Christine measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.
Christine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.
Christine also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.
Performance and Capabilities
Christine has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Christine has a fuel capacity of 34,070 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.
Accommodation
Christine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Christine has a hull NB of 251.
Christine flies the flag of the Bahamas.