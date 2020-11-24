Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Christine measures 30.48 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 metres and a beam of 6.10 metres.

Christine has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Christine also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Christine has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Christine has a fuel capacity of 34,070 litres, and a water capacity of 3,780 litres.

Accommodation

Christine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Christine has a hull NB of 251.

Christine flies the flag of the Bahamas.