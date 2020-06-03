Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cheoy Lee in Daumen, China.

Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cheoy Lee in Daumen, China.

Design

Christine measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Christine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Michael Burvenich.

Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky Designs Inc..

Christine also features naval architecture by Michael Burvenich.

Performance and Capabilities

Christine has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Christine has a fuel capacity of 19,485 litres, and a water capacity of 2,979 litres.

Accommodation

Christine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Christine has a hull NB of 4871.

Christine flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.