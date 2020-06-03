Christine
2007|
Motor Yacht
Christine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Cheoy Lee in Daumen, China.
Design
Christine measures 30.48 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.78 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Christine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Michael Burvenich.
Her interior design is by Lisa Pirofsky Designs Inc..
Christine also features naval architecture by Michael Burvenich.
Performance and Capabilities
Christine has a top speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Christine has a fuel capacity of 19,485 litres, and a water capacity of 2,979 litres.
Accommodation
Christine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Christine has a hull NB of 4871.
Christine flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.