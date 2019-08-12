Christo HE is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Christo HE measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Christo HE has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Christo HE also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Christo HE has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Christo HE is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Christo HE measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Christo HE has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Christo HE also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Christo HE has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Christo HE has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Christo HE accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.