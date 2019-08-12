Read online now
Length 32.95m
Year 1991

Christo HE

1991

|

Motor Yacht

Christo HE is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Christo HE measures 32.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Christo HE has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Christo HE also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Christo HE has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Christo HE accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.2m

crew:

5

draft:

1.25m
