Christopher is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Christopher measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.40 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.
Her interior design is by Courtney .
Christopher also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Christopher has a top speed of 13.50 knots. .
Accommodation
Christopher accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.