Christopher is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2011 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Christopher measures 46.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 9.40 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Her exterior design is by Ron Holland Design.

Her interior design is by Courtney .

Christopher also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Christopher has a top speed of 13.50 knots. .

Accommodation

Christopher accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.