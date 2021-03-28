Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32m
Year 1992

Christophorus VI

1992

|

Motor Yacht

Christophorus VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Bugari Custom Yacht .

Design

Christophorus VI measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes.

Christophorus VI has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Christophorus VI also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

-

beam:

6.8m

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Bugari Custom Yacht yachts
Featured Events