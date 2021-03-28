We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Christophorus VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Bugari Custom Yacht .
Design
Christophorus VI measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes.
Christophorus VI has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.
Christophorus VI also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.