Christophorus VI is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Bugari Custom Yacht .

Design

Christophorus VI measures 32.00 metres in length and has a beam of 6.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 174 tonnes.

Christophorus VI has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Christophorus VI also features naval architecture by Design Studio Spadolini.