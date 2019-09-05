Chrysanthe S is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Chrysanthe S measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Chrysanthe S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Chrysanthe S is a semi-custom Mangusta 80 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 80 semi-custom model include: Mephisto, Indulgence of Poole, Mr. M.

Performance and Capabilities

Chrysanthe S has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines

Chrysanthe S is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine , in Italy and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Chrysanthe S measures 24.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.10 feet and a beam of 6.00 feet. She has a deck material of grp.

Chrysanthe S has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Chrysanthe S is a semi-custom Mangusta 80 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 80 semi-custom model include: Mephisto, Indulgence of Poole, Mr. M.

Performance and Capabilities

Chrysanthe S has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Chrysanthe S has a fuel capacity of 6,007 litres, and a water capacity of 999 litres.

Accommodation

Chrysanthe S accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Chrysanthe S has a White hull.

Chrysanthe S is a R.I.N.A class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.