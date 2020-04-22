Chuggaboom is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by Newcastle Marine, in the United States.

Design

Chuggaboom measures 53.90 metres in length.

Chuggaboom has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Winch Design.

Chuggaboom also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Accommodation

Chuggaboom accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Chuggaboom has a hull NB of 1006.