Ciao is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Ciao measures 41.83 metres in length and has a beam of 8.14 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 370 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Ciao also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .

Model

Ciao is a semi-custom Navetta 42 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Ciao has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 16v diesel mtu engines .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ciao accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.