Length 41.83m
Year 2019
Ciao
Motor Yacht
Ciao is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2019 by Custom Line in Ancona, Italy.
Design
Ciao measures 41.83 metres in length and has a beam of 8.14 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 370 tonnes.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Ciao also features naval architecture by Ferretti Engineering Department .
Model
Ciao is a semi-custom Navetta 42 model.
Performance and Capabilities
Ciao has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by 16v diesel mtu engines .
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ciao accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.