Moonen Shipyards in the Netherlands has signed the contact for a significant refit project which is due to start at the beginning of December.

Originally launched in 2007, the 29-metre fast displacement superyacht Ciao (ex. Nilo) is back at our yard for a range of technical and aesthetic upgrades.



The main goal of the refit project is to install new CMC zero-speed stabilisers as Ciao shifts from hydraulic stabilisation to electrical. Moonen’s specialised engineers will also perform extensive maintenance and service on the propulsion drive, which includes a controllable pitch propeller system. In addition, work on the underwater body will be carried out such as replacing the anodes and giving her bottom two fresh layers of antifouling.



Retaining value

“We’re delighted that the owner has chosen to have Ciao sail from the Mediterranean to Holland especially for this refit,” says Service Manager Eckly Hendriks. “Moonen has a strong image of craftsmanship and the owner is really keen on detail and perfection. As well as helping retain resale value, we also know all the ins and outs of the vessel. And the fact that Moonen has the option to temporarily import the vessel into the Netherlands was also beneficial to the owner.”



The project will require many different types of craftsmanship from carpenters to mechanical engineers. Moonen’s strong relationships with its subcontractors is also an asset, including in this case the manufacturers of the stabilisers (CMC in Italy) and the CPP system (Servogear from Norway). The refit will take around eight weeks, after which Ciao will spend the rest of the winter in Moonen’s acclimatised hall until the new season begins. Her captain will also stay close to his charge with all the facilities at hand to do his job.