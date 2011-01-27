Length 38.71m Year 2009

Cielo Mare 2009 | Motor Yacht

At 127 feet the Cielo Mare, launched in 2009, is one of the largest sportfishing boats in the world. She was built for discerning and experienced owners in California that love to fish and want adequate room for their growing extended family. It was also a priority to have good accommodations for their crew. The majority of Cielo Mare’s composite structure was built using vacuum resin infusion and as a result the boat was 20,000 lbs light when she launched – which improved her performance and increased her capacity for storage and supplies.