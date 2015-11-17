Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 7 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 39m
Year 2009

Cinderella IV

2009

|

Sail Yacht

Cinderella IV is a sail 39.00m (127'11"ft) built by Vitters Shipyard and launched in 2009. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Tripp Design Naval Architects.

This luxury yacht has an composite hull. , a beam of 8.40m (27'6"ft) and a 6.00m (19'8"ft) draft.

Cinderella IV Accommodation

Cinderella IV offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 equal sized cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

11Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

8.4m

crew:

5

draft:

6m
Other Vitters yachts
Related News