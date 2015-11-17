Length 39m
Year 2009
Cinderella IV
2009|
Sail Yacht
Cinderella IV is a sail 39.00m (127'11"ft) built by Vitters Shipyard and launched in 2009. This luxury vessel's sophisticated exterior design and engineering are the work of Tripp Design Naval Architects.
This luxury yacht has an composite hull. , a beam of 8.40m (27'6"ft) and a 6.00m (19'8"ft) draft.
Cinderella IV Accommodation
Cinderella IV offers accommodation for up to 8 guests in 4 equal sized cabins. She is also capable of carrying up to 5 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.