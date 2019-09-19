Cinque is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Pershing and most recently refitted in 2017.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Cinque measures 26.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 feet and a beam of 6.23 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 55 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Cinque has a steel hull.

Cinque also features naval architecture by Pershing.

Performance and Capabilities

Cinque has a top speed of 37.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Cinque has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Cinque accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cinque has a Silver hull, whose NB is Steel.

Cinque flies the flag of Italian.