Cinque is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Cinque measures 35.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet.

Cinque has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Cinque is a semi-custom Azimut 116 model.

Whilst the size of this yacht will amaze you, what will win you over completely is the elegance of its lines and the harm ony of its design. Because there can't be greatness without class or perform ance. In fact, the size of the Azimut 116 doesn't stop you experiencing the emotions that only speed at sea can give you. Experience the excitement of a planing hull, with all the p rivileges th at only an adm iral can grant.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 116 semi-custom model include: Mr. D, Alleato, Hye Seas II, Kasioka, Squalo, TV, AZIMUT 116, Abie, Activaclub, Blue, La Dea, Arrecho, Tail Lights, Giaola-Lu, Artemy.

Performance and Capabilities

Cinque has a top speed of 28.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots.

Cinque has a fuel capacity of 17,790 litres, and a water capacity of 2,786 litres.

Accommodation

Cinque accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Cinque flies the flag of Australia.