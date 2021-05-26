Cipitouba is a custom yacht launched in 2002 by Feadship and most recently refitted in 2017.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Cipitouba measures 40 metres in length and has a beam of 8.95 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 405 tonnes.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt.

Her interior design is by Larvor.

Performance and Capabilities

Cipitouba has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 5,297 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cipitouba accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.