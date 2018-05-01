Cipitouba II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Cyrus Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Cipitouba II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Cyrus Yachts in Antalya , Turkey.

Cyrus Yachts is a builder of semi-custom yachts in lenght varying between 30 and 42 meter. The company builds and markets a range of contemporary semi displacement yachts.

Design

Cipitouba II measures 34.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.55 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet.

Cipitouba II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Cipitouba II also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Cipitouba II has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Cipitouba II has a fuel capacity of 21,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Cipitouba II accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Cipitouba II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 4.