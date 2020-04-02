Circus is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Circus measures 24.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.04 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Circus has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Circus accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.