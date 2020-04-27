Citation II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Westport.

Citation II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Westport.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Citation II measures 29.99 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 161 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Citation II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Sally Dills.

Citation II also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Citation II has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Citation II has a fuel capacity of 17,033 litres, and a water capacity of 2,858 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Citation II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Citation II has a hull NB of 7517.