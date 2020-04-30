Claire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Trinity Yachts and most recently refitted in 2013.

Trinity Yachts, a world leader in the realm of building full-custom superyachts, has been producing first-class vessels since its inception in 1995. Speed, seaworthiness and unique quality workmanship characterise the American shipyard’s builds.

Design

Claire measures 45.70 feet in length and has a beam of 8.50 feet.

Claire has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Dee Robinson Interiors.

Claire also features naval architecture by Trinity Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Claire has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.50 knots.

Claire has a fuel capacity of 60,566 litres, and a water capacity of 10,220 litres.

Accommodation

Claire accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Claire is MCA compliant, her hull NB is T023.

Claire is an ABS + A1 Yachting Service, AMS class yacht.