Clan VI is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1983 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Clan VI measures 38.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.05 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Clan VI has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Studio Sforzi.

Clan VI also features naval architecture by Dick Carter.

Performance and Capabilities

Clan VI has a top speed of 12.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Clan VI has a fuel capacity of 21,100 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Clan VI accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Clan VI has a hull NB of 8007.

Clan VI is an American Bureau of Shipping class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.